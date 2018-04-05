EF2 tornadoes touch down in Saline and Livingston Counties - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

EF2 tornadoes touch down in Saline and Livingston Counties

Written by Brittany Jacob, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Clean-up begins this week after the tornadoes hit the southern Illinois counties. (Source: Brittany Jacob, KFVS) Clean-up begins this week after the tornadoes hit the southern Illinois counties. (Source: Brittany Jacob, KFVS)
SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The strongest recorded tornadoes registered as EF2 hit Livingston and Saline Counties on Tuesday, April 3.

Overall, 7 tornadoes have been confirmed in the Heartland.

Like many others near Galatia, 70-years-old John Moore is disabled and was victimized by Tuesday's tornado.

"I'm very satisfied and very thankful," he said. He's especially grateful for all the community help within the last 48 hours. 

"I'm limited to what I can do, of course, so I must depend on others to help me. Thank God there are people that do sacrifice their time and their abilities that they have to help, " Moore said.
People all across the community have helped, like his church Faith Chapel out of Harrisburg, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Team in yellow, and even the Red Cross helped out with general cleaning supplies.

"We've talked to a lot of the people in the community here and they say that the families are stepping up, friends and neighbors are stepping up to help out which is heart-warming to see all that happening," said Tim Heathcoat, a volunteer with the Red Cross.

Farm Manager Norman Wiemken explained, "We didn't lose a house, we didn't lose an office, we didn't lose people, we didn't lose dogs, so everything is fine…it's just a barn..when the neighbors have lost houses that's the devastation…that's the stuff to be sorry for…not this."

Whether you need supplies, or you just need help, there are many helping hands out in Galatia in the last 48 hours since the tornado touched down. 

Moore said he's just lucky to see another day. "I was definitely doing some praying..and the Lord answered…wasn't my time to go…"

Luckily, there were no major injuries or fatalities reported.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

  • Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:41:25 GMT
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

  • First Alert: Snow threat down

    First Alert: Snow threat down

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:23:40 GMT
    Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly