EF2 tornadoes touch down in Saline and Livingston Counties

The strongest recorded tornadoes registered as EF2 hit Livingston and Saline Counties on Tuesday, April 3.

Overall, 7 tornadoes have been confirmed in the Heartland.

Like many others near Galatia, 70-years-old John Moore is disabled and was victimized by Tuesday's tornado.

"I'm very satisfied and very thankful," he said. He's especially grateful for all the community help within the last 48 hours.



"I'm limited to what I can do, of course, so I must depend on others to help me. Thank God there are people that do sacrifice their time and their abilities that they have to help, " Moore said.

People all across the community have helped, like his church Faith Chapel out of Harrisburg, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Team in yellow, and even the Red Cross helped out with general cleaning supplies.

"We've talked to a lot of the people in the community here and they say that the families are stepping up, friends and neighbors are stepping up to help out which is heart-warming to see all that happening," said Tim Heathcoat, a volunteer with the Red Cross.



Farm Manager Norman Wiemken explained, "We didn't lose a house, we didn't lose an office, we didn't lose people, we didn't lose dogs, so everything is fine…it's just a barn..when the neighbors have lost houses that's the devastation…that's the stuff to be sorry for…not this."



Whether you need supplies, or you just need help, there are many helping hands out in Galatia in the last 48 hours since the tornado touched down.

Moore said he's just lucky to see another day. "I was definitely doing some praying..and the Lord answered…wasn't my time to go…"

Luckily, there were no major injuries or fatalities reported.

