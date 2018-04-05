Dávila named dean of college of business at Southeast

Dr. Alberto Dávila of Edinburg, Texas has been named dean of the Donald L. Harrison College of Business (Source: Southest Missouri State University)

Dr. Alberto Dávila of Edinburg, Texas has been named dean of the Donald L. Harrison College of Business at Southeast Missouri State University.

According to Southeast, Dávila is a professor of economics and lead associate dean for administration, graduate studies and research with the Robert C. Vackar College of Business and Entrepreneurship at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Dávila said his top priority is to recruit and retain.

He holds a doctoral degree in economics from Iowa State University.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.