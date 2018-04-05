Dutchtown, MO city limit signs taken down

Dutchtown, Missouri city limits signs are no longer in place.

The Missouri Department of Transportation took them down around 1 p.m. on March 5.



Dutchtown is no longer a village. The Cape Girardeau County Commission recently voted to dissolve it.



Dutchtown never was a big place, but those who did live there kept leaving because of all the flooding many taking advantages of government buyout offers.

