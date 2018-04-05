Dutchtown, MO city limit signs taken down - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dutchtown, MO city limit signs taken down

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Dutchtown city limit signs were taken down (Source: KFVS) Dutchtown city limit signs were taken down (Source: KFVS)
DUTCHTOWN, MO (KFVS) -

Dutchtown, Missouri city limits signs are no longer in place.

The Missouri Department of Transportation took them down around 1 p.m. on March 5. 

Dutchtown is no longer a village. The Cape Girardeau County Commission recently voted to dissolve it.

Dutchtown never was a big place, but those who did live there kept leaving because of all the flooding many taking advantages of government buyout offers.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly