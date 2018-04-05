Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Washington, MO man

Michael Jolly was last contacted by phone on March 11. (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing Washington, MO man.

43-year-old Michael Jolly was reported missing from 700 Pleasant Drive Apt. 6 at 3:24 p.m. on March 2.

Jolly is described as a black male, 5'5" tall, 140 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and has an M&M candy tattoo on his right arm.

He also has limited mobility in his right hand and walks with a limp.

Jolly suffers from diminished mental capacity and gets lost easily.

His vehicle is described as a dark gray 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 with Missouri tags 6GA907 and was last seen in Washington, Mo.

The last known contact with Jolly was by phone on March 11.

He was traveling from Washington to Affton, Mo to visit family and contacted them and said he was lost in the Fenton area.

He never arrived in Affton.

A cell phone ping indicated his phone was last powered on March 12 in Kentucky.

Anyone with any information on this missing person is asked to contact local law enforcement or call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 636-583-2560.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.