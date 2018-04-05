SIU students voice opinions on thoughts of new police academy

The strongest recorded tornadoes registered as EF2 hit Livingston and Saline Counties on Tuesday, April 3.
But eight years ago, Harry Rediger gave in and decided to run for Cape Girardeau Mayor.
A Festus, Missouri woman was arrested following an investigation in Marble Hill, Missouri.
Students gathered in the office of Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Chancellor Carlo Montemagno on Thursday, April 5 in protest of the proposal to start a police training institute at the school.
With the possibility of a wintry mix this weekend, MoDOT said they are making sure their trucks are prepared.
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.
If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday said researchers found more than 200 genes that make some bacteria antibiotic resistant.
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.
WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant died Wednesday morning.
Former teacher Tad Cummins is expected to enter a guilty plea after running away with a student last year.
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.
