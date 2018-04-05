Paducah, KY man accused of lewd act with toothbrush

A Paducah, Kentucky man is accused of getting inside of a home and sending a text message video of himself performing a lewd act with a victim's toothbrush before putting it back, according to law enforcement.

Justin Stamper, 36, was charged with burglary and wanton endangerment and taken to the McCracken County Jail after an investigation.

Investigators said the video had been taken several days before being sent to the victim.

The victim is the person who called law enforcement about the burglary and investigators could not find anyone around. That's when the victim showed law enforcement the video.

Detectives got an arrest warrant for Stamper and he was taken into custody at his home.

Stamper was out on bond for drug charges and a stolen gun charge.

