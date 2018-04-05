Running in a marathon this weekend? Tips on keeping you warm

Spring is the kickoff for a lot of 5k’s, 10k ’s and other marathons, and winter temperatures can make long distance running a little harder.

If you signed up for activies outside in April and thought it was going to be a warm day, you're probably disappointed in this weekends forecast,especially if you planned to run in any marathon.

Owner of Missouri Running Company, Bryan Kelp has some tips on keeping yourself warm this weekend if you're out running.

He said to make sure your muscles are protected in the cold you need to think about a couple of things: support, ventilation, wear something that breaths, insulation something that will keep you warm and protection like a wind breaker.

"So this weekend support if you are wearing it, ventilation and a protective layer should go a long ways," said Kelp.

He said you should stay away from wearing cotton because it holds in moisture and to watch out for ice.

