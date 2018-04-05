MoDOT ready for anything this weekend

MoDOT will not be pretreating because rain is supposed to come in first. (Source: KFVS)

With the possibility of a wintry mix this weekend, MoDOT said they are making sure their trucks are prepared.

Engineer Stan Johnson said they went through half of their salt supply during past winter storms and they have plenty to use on this one.

He said MoDOT does not plan to pre-treat the roads.

"Yeah, we're ready to take care of the roads we're going to put in our salt spreader beds, our cinder beds a few plows on before we head home for the weekend and then we'll just take on whatever mother nature sends us," said Johnson.

He said they are not pretreating because rain is supposed to come in first.

