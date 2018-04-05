4/5/18 - Most Boring City

By Chris Conroy

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

This week, Business Insider did a story calling Cape Girardeau the most boring city in the state of Missouri. My first question is, what criteria did the Business Insider use to come up with our “boring” designation?

According to the online article, to create the list, they did a count of establishments for 66 different types of businesses that make a city "interesting." They stated that Cape Girardeau has 83 restaurants, 9 bars, 3 museums, and 13 hotels.

Well we all know the old saying, “beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” To me, whether or not something is "interesting" is in the eye of the beholder too.

What Business Insider doesn't mention is the beautiful downtown area, watching baseball at Capaha Park, the wonderful theater and music coming from the River Campus of SEMO, along with Redhawks football, basketball, and many sports. The folks at the Business Insider have probably never seen the amazing river views from Cape Rock, and Trail of Tears State Park. They probably won't be at the Willie Nelson concert coming up at the Show Me Center.

And, they don't know you. The people of Cape Girardeau are certainly not boring. We are down to earth, life-loving Americans who seem to have plenty to do. As my wife and I get settled in, we will become the ultimate tourists and to these fresh eyes, we won't be bored.

Taking the time to enjoy all that we have will lead to an entertaining life and not buying the "boring" label given by people in other parts of the country makes this A Better Heartland.

