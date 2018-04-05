Police: Drugs found wrapped inside flashlight

A Festus, Missouri woman was arrested following an investigation in Marble Hill, Missouri.

Ashley Deitmeyer was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

On March 31 an officer responded to a business where a male and female were reportedly trespassing on Union Street.

An officer saw liquor and clothes on the steps of the business. The officer also saw a baggie with an off-white substance where the male was setting. The couple had gotten up and left.

The male was placed under arrest for a drug investigation after seen walking on W. Main Street.

The male told the officer it was his girlfriend’s not his, and where the officer could find her.

During the arrest drug paraphernalia and narcotics wrapped in clear plastic and hidden in a flashlight was found.

Dietmeyer was being held on a $10,000 cash only bond.

