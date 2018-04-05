Police respond to stabbing victim in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

breaking

Police respond to stabbing victim in Cape Girardeau

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Police in Cape Girardeau are responding to a stabbing on North Park Avenue. (Source: Kathy Sweeney. KFVS) Police in Cape Girardeau are responding to a stabbing on North Park Avenue. (Source: Kathy Sweeney. KFVS)
According to police, the man suffered a stab wound to the neck. (Source: Kathy Sweeney, KFVS) According to police, the man suffered a stab wound to the neck. (Source: Kathy Sweeney, KFVS)
(Source: Kathy Sweeney, KFVS) (Source: Kathy Sweeney, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau Police responded to a domestic disturbance on North Park Avenue on Thursday, April 5.

According to Sgt. Schmidt with Cape Girardeau PD, a domestic disturbance escalated into a stabbing.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-threatening stab wounds.

No one is in custody at this time.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly