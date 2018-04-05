Police respond to stabbing victim in Cape Girardeau

According to police, the man suffered a stab wound to the neck. (Source: Kathy Sweeney, KFVS)

Police in Cape Girardeau are responding to a stabbing on North Park Avenue. (Source: Kathy Sweeney. KFVS)

Cape Girardeau Police responded to a domestic disturbance on North Park Avenue on Thursday, April 5.

According to Sgt. Schmidt with Cape Girardeau PD, a domestic disturbance escalated into a stabbing.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-threatening stab wounds.

No one is in custody at this time.

