Illinois State Police announce March patrol numbers

Illinois State Police District 19 Commander Captain Cory Ristvedt has announced activity and enforcement numbers for March 2018.

1,099 incidents were recorded in Wayne, White, Wabash, Edwards, Hamilton, Saline, and Gallatin Counties.

There were 477 citations and 914 written warnings along with 188 speeding citations.

Six DUIs and 20 crashes were also reported.

There were 267 warnings issued for speeding.

Alos, 288 citations and 332 written warnings were issued for “Fatal Four” violations associated with fatal traffic crashes and include DUI, speeding, failure to wear a seatbelt, and distracted driving.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.