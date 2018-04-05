Carbondale, IL felon found guilty by jury on gun charges

A Carbondale, Illinois felon has learned his fate after a three day trial in Jackson County.

According to the state's attorney's office, a jury returned a verdict of guilty against Terrill A. Walker, 40, for the charge of unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

Officers saw Walker on surveillance video at an apartment complex. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

A gun and the barrel of a long gun were spotted in plain view by the property manager during a security walkthrough.

After the execution of the search warrant, the officers found a handgun, a rifle, a rifle magazine, and several live rounds of ammunition.

He is in custody. Walker is scheduled to be sentenced on May 29.

Carbondale police investigated the case.

