Blackhawks keeping Quenneville, Bowman after poor season

Freshman Mizzou basketball player Jontay Porter will enter the 2018 NBA Draft according to a tweet sent out by Mizzou basketball.
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.
The Chicago Blackhawks are not making changes behind the bench after missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade.
The St. Louis Blues host the Chicago Blackhawks in a Central Division catchup.
The St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers in the game 3 finale before heading back to Busch Stadium.
