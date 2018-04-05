Fire burns down trailer in Anna, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fire burns down trailer in Anna, IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Crews responded to a trailer home fire on Thursday, April 5. (Source: Hank Cavagnaro, KFVS)
The cause may be electrical Crews responded to a trailer home fire on Thursday, April 5. (Source: Hank Cavagnaro, KFVS)
Spraying down the last of the smoking spots. Making sure no more fires spark up. (Source: Hank Cavagnaro, KFVS)
Firefighters clear their hoses (Source: Hank Cavagnaro, KFVS)
ANNA, IL (KFVS) -

Crews were called out to a fully involved fire at a trailer court in Anna, Illinois on Thursday, April 5.

According to the Anna-Jonesboro fire chief, it happened at Watertower Trailer Court on Old 51 towards Cobden. He said it was possibly started by an electrical issue, but not considered suspicious.

Two adults and four kids lived there. The man who lived in the home is saying that no one was in the trailer when it caught fire. He says he and his family are renting.

