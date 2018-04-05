Barge owners: Human error caused Ohio River fertilizer spill

Seven tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in Dunklin County, Missouri.
With the possibility of a wintry mix this weekend, MoDOT said they are making sure their trucks are prepared.
Crews were called out to a fully involved fire at a trailer court in Anna, Illinois on Thursday, April 5.
A Festus, Missouri woman was arrested following an investigation in Marble Hill, Missouri.
Cape Girardeau Police responded to a domestic disturbance on North Park Avenue on Thursday, April 5.
