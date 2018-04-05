Missouri Senate moves to speed up Greitens ethics inquiry

A Paducah, Kentucky man is accused of getting inside of a home and sending a text message video of himself performing a lewd act with a victim's toothbrush before putting it back.
Seven tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in Dunklin County, Missouri.
With the possibility of a wintry mix this weekend, MoDOT said they are making sure their trucks are prepared.
Crews were called out to a fully involved fire at a trailer court in Anna, Illinois on Thursday, April 5.
A Festus, Missouri woman was arrested following an investigation in Marble Hill, Missouri.
