Shawnee National Forest plans prescribed burn in Saline Co.

Illinois medical marijuana companies may have to deal in cash after the main bank serving operators has decided to pull out of the industry.
Seven tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in Dunklin County, Missouri.
The Shawnee National Forest plans to use prescribed fire on Thursday, April 5, weather permitting.
Police in Paducah, Kentucky are investigating after two people were found dead on Thursday morning, April 5.
A 24-year-old from Kuttawa, Kentucky was arrested after a traffic stop according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.
The company that provides online chat services for Delta and other companies, [24]7.ai, told Delta on March 28 that it had been involved in a cyber incident.
A study released Thursday by researchers at Colorado State University calls for an above average hurricane season for 2018.
Authorities say a tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate, injuring at least a dozen people.
