Man arrested after short chase, traffic violation in McCracken Co., KY

A 24-year-old from Kuttawa, Kentucky was arrested after a traffic stop according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

Peter A. Connors was arrested on the following charges:

Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit

Reckless Driving

Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol and or Drugs / Aggravated Circumstances / 1st Offense

Wanton Endangerment / 1st degree / Police Officer

Fleeing or Evading Police / 1st degree / Motor Vehicle

Disregarding Stop Sign (2 Counts)

Deputies said on April 4 at 10:08 p.m. Deputy Jeremy Renfrow attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white, 2013 Fiat 500 coupe for a traffic violation in the area of US Highway 60, near the entrance to McCracken County High School.

The vehicle, operated by Connors failed to yield to Deputy Renfrow’s emergency lights and sirens according to officials. Connors fled westbound on US Highway 60 and into Ballard County. Officials said the vehicle became stuck in the mud in the 600 block of E. 3rd Street in La Center. Connors was taken into custody at this time without incident.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Ballard County Sheriff’s Department and La Center Police Department.

