National Safe Digging Month in April - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

National Safe Digging Month in April

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
The service commission asks you to call before you dig (Source: Pixabay) The service commission asks you to call before you dig (Source: Pixabay)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Projects in the state of Missouri may pick up as the Spring season begins. April is National Safe Digging Month for projects that require digging, excavation work around your home and businesses.

Before you start though, the Missouri Public Service Commision wants to remind you to call 811 or 1-800-344-7483 so that underground utilities can be marked. You can also go online to www.mo1call.com.

Missouri law requires anyone digging underground to call the Missouri One Call Center at least three days before beginning a project.

The center will then notify all relevant utilities in the project area. During this three day period, the utilities will mark the approximate location of their underground lines, request additional information or advise you that they do not have facilities at the excavation site according to the service commission.

Hitting an underground line can cause serious injury, it could disrupt service to you and other customers and it could potentially result in fines and repair costs

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Body of missing CDC worker found

    Body of missing CDC worker found

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-04-05 16:44:38 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:30 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:30:10 GMT

    Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.

    Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.

  • A train filled with human feces has sat for months in an Alabama town. And summer is coming.

    A train filled with human feces has sat for months in an Alabama town. And summer is coming.

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-04-05 13:01:06 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-04-05 14:01:24 GMT

    Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.

    Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.

  • YouTube shooter's bizarre videos key to suspected motive

    YouTube shooter's bizarre videos key to suspected motive

    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:36 AM EDT2018-04-05 06:36:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-04-05 18:18:46 GMT
    (Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...(Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...

    Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

    Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

    •   
Powered by Frankly