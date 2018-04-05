National Safe Digging Month in April

The service commission asks you to call before you dig (Source: Pixabay)

Projects in the state of Missouri may pick up as the Spring season begins. April is National Safe Digging Month for projects that require digging, excavation work around your home and businesses.

Before you start though, the Missouri Public Service Commision wants to remind you to call 811 or 1-800-344-7483 so that underground utilities can be marked. You can also go online to www.mo1call.com.

Missouri law requires anyone digging underground to call the Missouri One Call Center at least three days before beginning a project.

The center will then notify all relevant utilities in the project area. During this three day period, the utilities will mark the approximate location of their underground lines, request additional information or advise you that they do not have facilities at the excavation site according to the service commission.

Hitting an underground line can cause serious injury, it could disrupt service to you and other customers and it could potentially result in fines and repair costs

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.