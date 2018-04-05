Police looking for armed, dangerous man in connection to Paducah shooting

Police in Paducah, Kentucky are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured as a homicide investigation on Thursday, April 5.
Police in Paducah, Kentucky are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured as a homicide investigation on Thursday, April 5.
A Missouri man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance after a crash on an icy road on April 7.
A Missouri man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance after a crash on an icy road on April 7.
An Illinois man was injured after a crash in Scott County, Missouri on April 7 around 9:50 a.m.
An Illinois man was injured after a crash in Scott County, Missouri on April 7 around 9:50 a.m.
Crews have cleared the scene of a single crash on I-57 northbound near mile marker 88.
Crews have cleared the scene of a single crash on I-57 northbound near mile marker 88.
One person was injured in a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.
One person was injured in a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.
One person was taken to the hospital after a car wrecked into a Taco Bell dumpster in Moultrie Saturday morning.
One person was taken to the hospital after a car wrecked into a Taco Bell dumpster in Moultrie Saturday morning.
The sheriff’s office said identification would likely be done through DNA testing, which could take weeks.
The sheriff’s office said identification would likely be done through DNA testing, which could take weeks.