Police looking for armed, dangerous man in connection to Paducah shooting

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Police in Paducah, Kentucky are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured as a homicide investigation on Thursday, April 5. One person is facing charges right now. 

Police are now looking for a considered armed and dangerous man, Lonnie J. Moore, 34, of Vienna, Illinois who has an outstanding warrant from Massac County, Ill. charging him with fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. Moore should not be approached.

Moore is described as being a black male, 5’10”, 245 lbs, bald head, and facial hair.  

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

Also, a Belknap, Ill. man has been charged in connection with the shooting. Michael Evers, 21, was arrested by the Metropolis Police Department on a Kentucky warrant charging him with first-degree assault. He was taken to the Massac County Jail.

According to police, they responded to a “check welfare” request at an apartment in the 2300 block of S. 25th Street.

Police said they found two people inside the home who had apparent gunshot wounds.

42-year-old Shelia A. Lang of Paducah was identified as one of the people found dead.

Lang died due to a gunshot wound in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 5.

The other victim, 31-year-old Clifford D. Moore, of Paducah, was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

