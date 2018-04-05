Paducah PD looking for info in homicide investigation

Police in Paducah, Kentucky are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured as a homicide investigation on Thursday, April 5.

According to police, they responded to a “check welfare” request at an apartment in the 2300 block of S. 25th Street.

Police said they found two people inside the home who had apparent gunshot wounds.

42-year-old Shelia A. Lang of Paducah was identified as one of the people found dead.

Lang died due to a gunshot wound in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 5.

The other victim, 31-year-old Clifford D. Moore, of Paducah, was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

There is no word yet on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.

