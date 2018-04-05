Man indicted on murder charge in connection with deadly Paducah shooting

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the water resources bill requiring the prompt restoration and rebuilding of any levee damaged by the Army Corps of Engineers.
An Eldorado, Illinois man facing a murder charge in the death of SIU student Pravin Varughese was in court on Thursday, June 7.
Vienna's only grocery store has suddenly closed and has left residents with plenty of questions why.
According to police, the uptown Jackson, Missouri sequence for the upcoming movie “All Nite Skate” will be filmed June 8, which means that some streets are scheduled to be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The U.S. Department of Energy has announced its public tour schedule for the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant and the site’s cleanup operations.
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.
Four people have been injured by wildlife at the national park in just over a month.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a baby who was left in a vehicle in Greenville.
One commenter on Facebook noted: “Looks like she may be an author.”
Officials with Canada’s transportation department are investigating the incident.
Two swimmers died hours apart from each other in separate drowning incidents in the Outer Banks on Wednesday.
Active eruptions claimed dozens more homes over the weekend as it cut its way through Kapoho before reaching the sea.
When the car couldn't move anymore, a man got out and began stomping and kicking the blue SUV.
