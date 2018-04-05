Man indicted on murder charge in connection with deadly Paducah - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man indicted on murder charge in connection with deadly Paducah shooting

Michael Evers, 21 (Source - McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Michael Evers, 21 (Source - McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

An Illinois man was indicted for murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Paducah, Kentucky on April 5.

Michael Evers, 21, of Belknap, Ill., was indicted by a McCracken County grand jury on a warrant charging him with murder.

Evers was arrested shortly after the incident in April on a warrant charging him with first-degree assault in connection with Clifford Moore's injuries.

He remains in the McCracken County Regional Jail, where he was served a warrant on the murder indictment on Wednesday morning, May 30.

According to police, they responded to a “check welfare” request at an apartment in the Elmwood Court apartment complex on North 25th Street in Paducah.

Police said they found two people inside the home who had apparent gunshot wounds.

One of them was identified as Shelia A. Lang, 42, of Paducah. She was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The other victim, 31-year-old Clifford D. Moore, of Paducah, was injured and taken to the hospital.

  Legislation passed addresses protecting of homes, farms near Mississippi River

    The U.S. House of Representatives passed the water resources bill requiring the prompt restoration and rebuilding of any levee damaged by the Army Corps of Engineers.

  Murder trial continues for man accused of killing SIU student

    An Eldorado, Illinois man facing a murder charge in the death of SIU student Pravin Varughese was in court on Thursday, June 7. 

  Vienna IL's only grocery store closed for good

    Vienna's only grocery store has suddenly closed and has left residents with plenty of questions why.

