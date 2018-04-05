Man indicted on murder charge in connection with deadly Paducah shooting

An Illinois man was indicted for murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Paducah, Kentucky on April 5.

Michael Evers, 21, of Belknap, Ill., was indicted by a McCracken County grand jury on a warrant charging him with murder.

Evers was arrested shortly after the incident in April on a warrant charging him with first-degree assault in connection with Clifford Moore's injuries.

He remains in the McCracken County Regional Jail, where he was served a warrant on the murder indictment on Wednesday morning, May 30.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

According to police, they responded to a “check welfare” request at an apartment in the Elmwood Court apartment complex on North 25th Street in Paducah.

Police said they found two people inside the home who had apparent gunshot wounds.

One of them was identified as Shelia A. Lang, 42, of Paducah. She was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The other victim, 31-year-old Clifford D. Moore, of Paducah, was injured and taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.