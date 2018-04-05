Man arrested in connection to deadly Paducah shooting

Police in Paducah, Kentucky are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured as a homicide investigation on Thursday, April 5.

Police have arrested Lonnie J. Moore, 34, of Vienna, Illinois who had an outstanding warrant from Massac County, Ill. charging him with fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.

Also, a Belknap, Ill. man has been charged in connection with the shooting. Michael Evers, 21, was arrested by the Metropolis Police Department on a Kentucky warrant charging him with first-degree assault. He was taken to the Massac County Jail.

According to police, they responded to a “check welfare” request at an apartment in the 2300 block of S. 25th Street.

Police said they found two people inside the home who had apparent gunshot wounds.

42-year-old Shelia A. Lang of Paducah was identified as one of the people found dead.

Lang died due to a gunshot wound in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 5.

The other victim, 31-year-old Clifford D. Moore, of Paducah, was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate.

