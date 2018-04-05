1 dead, 1 wounded in Paducah, KY shooting

Police in Paducah, Kentucky are investigating after two people were found dead on Thursday morning, April 5.

According to police, they responded to a “check welfare” request at an apartment in the 2300 block of S. 25th Street.

Police said they found two people inside the home who had apparent gunshot wounds. One person was found dead and the other was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At this time, police said their information is being withheld pending family notification.

There is no word yet on a suspect.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.

