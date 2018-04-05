KYTC: Cave-In Rock Ferry likely to close this afternoon

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said rising floodwaters are likely to force the Cave-In-Rock Ferry to halt service sometime Thursday afternoon on April 5.

They said the ferry is forced to halt service when the Ohio River reaches about 41.5 ft on the Shawneetown Gauge. Thursday morning the Shawneetown gauge was at 40.94. The river was expected to rise to 42.5 ft by this afternoon.

Ferry operator Lonnie Lewis said the river appears to be rising a bit slower than predicted according to KYTC. At this time, the ferry is expected to be in operation until about noon. Lewis and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineers said they plan to evaluate water levels and try to estimate when floodwaters will cover KY 91.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry is at Ohio River navigation mile point 881.0.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry is operated by an independent contractor with joint funding from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Illinois Department of Transportation through a ferry authority.

