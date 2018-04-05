Cave-In Rock Ferry closed to rising floodwaters

The forecast indicates the Ohio River will continue rising to a crest of 45.5 ft. next Tuesday, then remain at that level for several days before falling slowly. (Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said rising floodwaters have set down the ferry on Thursday, April 5 at noon.

The floodwater is covering KY 91 on the approach to the Kentucky landing.

The Shawneetown gauge was reading 41.17 ft. at 11:30 a.m.

The forecast indicates the Ohio River will continue rising to a crest of 45.5 ft. next Tuesday, then remain at that level for several days before falling slowly. The forecast indicates the Cave-in-Rock Ferry will likely remain closed for at least 10 days.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will attempt to provide timely notice when the ferry is able to resume service

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry is at Ohio River navigation mile point 881.0.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry is operated by an independent contractor with joint funding from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Illinois Department of Transportation through a ferry authority.

