Hayti, MO man arrested in Graves Co., KY armed robbery

Seven tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in Dunklin County, Missouri.
The Shawnee National Forest plans to use prescribed fire on Thursday, April 5, weather permitting.
Police in Paducah, Kentucky are investigating after two people were found dead on Thursday morning, April 5.
A 24-year-old from Kuttawa, Kentucky was arrested after a traffic stop according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.
After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s.
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.
Authorities say a tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate, injuring at least a dozen people.
Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.
