Hayti, MO man arrested in Graves Co., KY armed robbery

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Kylin Phelps was arrested in a 2017 armed robbery (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

An arrest has been made in a 2017 armed robbery in Graves County, Kentucky in addition to an initial arrest according to Chief Deputy Davant Ramage. 

After interviews with Kylin Phelps, 20, of Hayti, Missouri a warrant was obtained for his arrest. He was charged with first-degree robbery and burglary. Ramage said Phelps admitted that back in February 2017 that he entered a residence on North 17th Street in Mayfield and stole a handgun and then about a week later he and his co-defendant Thomas Bell robbed the 80/131 Market at gunpoint and fled the scene.

The most recent arrest was made regarding the armed robbery that occurred at the 80/131 Mart back in March of 2017.

Ramage stated that shortly after the robbery, Bell of Benton was arrested and charged with complicity to robbery. During that investigation, officials developed another suspect in the case.

The investigation remained open for over a year and the suspect was located in Caruthersville, Mo in late March of 2018 according to Ramage.

On April 3, Phelps was extradited from Caruthersville, Mo back to Kentucky and lodged in the Graves County Jail.

