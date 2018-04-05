2 semis involved in crash on I-57 in Franklin Co., IL

One person was cited after a crash in Franklin County, IL (Source: Raycom Media)

Two semi trucks were involved in a crash in Franklin Conuty, Illinois on Wednesday night around 6:05 p.m.

It happened on Interstate 57 in the northbound lanes at milepost 74.5 according to the Illinois State Police.

Police said a 1998 Freightliner in 5 axle combination and a 2013 Freightliner in double bottom 5 axle combination were involved.

The 1998 Freightliner was driven by 54-year-old Mario A. Dalpra of Wooster, Ohio while 57-year-old James L. Manier of Grantsburg, Il drove the 2013 Freightliner.

Dalpra was cited for following too closely and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

According to police, both vehicles were traveling northbound int he right lane when the Manier slowed for traffic.

Manier failed to perceive the speed difference according to police and Dalpra struck the rear of the vehicle Manier was driving. This caused both vehicles to jackknife and come to rest in the roadway.

Police said I-57 was closed at the scene until 8:45 p.m. when the left lane was reopened to traffic flow. During the closure, all traffic was diverted off at the Benton exit (exit 71).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.