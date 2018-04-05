First Alert: Winter Storm Watch for parts of the Heartland

A Winter Storm Watch is posted for parts of the Heartland for our next big weather maker.

Brian Alworth says after a frosty, cold morning we'll be a touch warmer today (but still cooler than average) thanks to partial sunshine and southerly winds.

Things will be quiet and cool overnight....with increasing clouds and lows near 40 degrees or so. The next significant weather system will move in from the west late tomorrow and move across the region Friday night.

With unusually cold air blowing in from the north, it looks like we'll have rain mixing with or changing to some sleet and snow from north to south during the overnight hours. New model runs are trending a bit faster and lighter with this system, but it will still be cold enough that some accumulating ice and snow is likely, especially in northern counties, and could cause very slick travel.

This system should move out by Saturday morning so we should see most of it melt during the day Saturday.

However, another weaker system could bring a bit more light rain and snow to the area late Sunday or Sunday night

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.