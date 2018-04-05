First Alert: Snow threat down - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Snow threat down

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Snow is predicted to fall over Friday night (Source: KFVS) Snow is predicted to fall over Friday night (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

The next couple of days are presenting us with a very tricky forecast.

Just a few hours ago most of our guidance we use was pointing towards snow across our northern counties.

Grant Dade says the snow trend looks much less but it is something we will monitor very closely and give you updates as we get more information.

Tonight we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies early followed by clearing around midnight.

The clearing will not last long as clouds will once again increase towards morning. Temperatures this evening will be cool, falling into the 40s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing late in the day. Highs will reach the middle 50s north to lower 60s far south.

Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. We will also see a very chilly weekend for this time of the year.

