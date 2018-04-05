What you need to know April 5

An arrest has been made in a 2017 armed robbery in Graves County, Kentucky in addition to an initial arrest according to Chief Deputy Davant Ramage.
An arrest has been made in a 2017 armed robbery in Graves County, Kentucky in addition to an initial arrest according to Chief Deputy Davant Ramage.
Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.
Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.
Phone lines are back up at the 911 call center in Marshall County, Kentucky, according to Emergency Management.
Phone lines are back up at the 911 call center in Marshall County, Kentucky, according to Emergency Management.
According to police, both vehicles were traveling northbound int he right lane when the Manier slowed for traffic.
According to police, both vehicles were traveling northbound int he right lane when the Manier slowed for traffic.
A crash backed up the I-57 northbound lane at mile marker 75 in Franklin County. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. No injuries were reported.
A crash backed up the I-57 northbound lane at mile marker 75 in Franklin County. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.
New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.
New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.
Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.
Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.
Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.
Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.