What you need to know April 5

Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5.

First Alert Forecast

A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain will move into the Heartland Friday afternoon/evening. It will change to sleet/freezing rain and then snow overnight. She says 3-to-4 inches are possible in the northern Heartland and fewer snow accumulations are possible to the south.

Travel impacts are likely in the heavier bands overnight.

Thankfully, dry weather is expected today after a cold start. There will be frost this morning. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s all across the Heartland.

Another weak system moves through on Sunday night. There is another chance of a rain/snow mix, but accumulations look less likely.

A North Carolina teenager is in the hospital after his family says a police K-9 bit him so badly he needed stitches.

A 17-year-old student and others broke a chicken coop in Florida, one teen took things a step further and bit the head off one of the birds.

An 18-year-old is dead and another teen is in police custody after a deadly shooting was streamed live on Instagram.

