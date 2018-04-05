What you need to know April 5 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know April 5

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay) It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5.

First Alert Forecast

A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain will move into the Heartland Friday afternoon/evening. It will change to sleet/freezing rain and then snow overnight. She says 3-to-4 inches are possible in the northern Heartland and fewer snow accumulations are possible to the south.

Travel impacts are likely in the heavier bands overnight. 

Thankfully, dry weather is expected today after a cold start. There will be frost this morning. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s all across the Heartland.

Another weak system moves through on Sunday night. There is another chance of a rain/snow mix, but accumulations look less likely.

Making headlines

  1. Carbondale, Illinois police said they were called out to a shooting where one person was wounded and two suspects are wanted.
  2. A farm east of Matthews, Missouri has extensive damage from Tuesday's storms, but the community has already stepped in to help.
  3. Five tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday according to the National Weather Service.
  4. Phone lines are down at the 911 call center in Marshall County, Kentucky, according to Emergency Management.
  5. Cape Girardeau, Mo was named the most boring city in the state according to one list. 

Trending web stories

A North Carolina teenager is in the hospital after his family says a police K-9 bit him so badly he needed stitches.

A 17-year-old student and others broke a chicken coop in Florida, one teen took things a step further and bit the head off one of the birds.

An 18-year-old is dead and another teen is in police custody after a deadly shooting was streamed live on Instagram.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Hayti, MO man arrested in Graves Co., KY armed robbery

    Hayti, MO man arrested in Graves Co., KY armed robbery

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-04-05 13:43:11 GMT
    Kylin Phelps was arrested in a 2017 armed robbery (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)Kylin Phelps was arrested in a 2017 armed robbery (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
    Kylin Phelps was arrested in a 2017 armed robbery (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)Kylin Phelps was arrested in a 2017 armed robbery (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)

    An arrest has been made in a 2017 armed robbery in Graves County, Kentucky in addition to an initial arrest according to Chief Deputy Davant Ramage. 

    An arrest has been made in a 2017 armed robbery in Graves County, Kentucky in addition to an initial arrest according to Chief Deputy Davant Ramage. 

  • What To Do This Heartland Weekend

    What To Do This Heartland Weekend

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:39 AM EDT2018-04-05 13:39:55 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.

    Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.

  • 911 call center working again in Marshall County, KY

    911 call center working again in Marshall County, KY

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-04-05 13:10:33 GMT
    (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

    Phone lines are back up at the 911 call center in Marshall County, Kentucky, according to Emergency Management.

    Phone lines are back up at the 911 call center in Marshall County, Kentucky, according to Emergency Management.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • YouTube shooter's bizarre videos key to suspected motive

    YouTube shooter's bizarre videos key to suspected motive

    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:36 AM EDT2018-04-05 06:36:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-04-05 13:36:49 GMT
    (Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...(Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...

    Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

    Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

  • Map: Teacher pay state by state

    Map: Teacher pay state by state

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:34:09 GMT
    Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)
    Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)

    According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.

    According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.

  • Police: Officers mistake pipe for gun, fatally shoot man

    Police: Officers mistake pipe for gun, fatally shoot man

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:56 PM EDT2018-04-05 01:56:03 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:38 AM EDT2018-04-05 13:38:44 GMT
    New York City police say officers fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm. (Source: Raycom Media)New York City police say officers fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm. (Source: Raycom Media)

    New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.

    New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.

    •   
Powered by Frankly