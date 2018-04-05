Police: 1 shot, 2 wanted in Carbondale, IL shooting

Police in the city of Carbondale, Illinois said they were called out to a shooting on April 5 around 1:55 a.m where one person was wounded and two suspects are wanted.

Police said they responded to the 200 block of North Wall Street where they found one person with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The investigation revealed that the victim and one of the two suspects are acquaintances. The victim is not being identified at this time.

The victim was taken to an area hospital of Carbondale for treatment by a Jackson County Ambulance.

Police described suspect number one as a dark-complected black male in his early to mid-twenties wearing a light blue hoodie and jeans, believed to be armed with a handgun. They described suspect number two as a 31-year-old wearing a black jacket, a black hoodie, and black pants.

None of the involved parties are associated with SIU according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

