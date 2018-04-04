Cape Girardeau named the most boring city in the state

Where would people say is the least exciting city in the show me state? Well, according to business insider, it's the Cape Girardeau Area. The financial website offered a list of the most exciting and most boring cities in each state and Cape came out on the bottom.

People in Cape tend to disagree.

"I think it's a little unfair," said Sarah Ressel. "I mean when you compare us to a city that's already really really well established, like St. Louis, of course, we're gonna be boring in comparison."

"I wouldn't really call it boring, think of it as homely," said Alex Friedrich. "It's quiet enough you don't have to worry about the crime rate and everything else that goes along with those bigger cities."

"You know I respectfully disagree with that," said Marla Mills, director of Old Town Cape and Downtown Cape.

Mills and her organization has the goal of making Cape a better place to live. She says if people actually visited here it wouldn't be on the list instead of basing it on the number of businesses Cape wouldn't be on the list.

"I think to give to give a title like a boring city based just on the numbers, is probably not it's not realistic," said Mills.

They took the total number of establishments for 66 different types of businesses and added them up giving each Metropolitan Statistical Areas in every state a score. Cape had the lowest score but is also the smallest area that was considered here in Missouri.

"You have to really experience cape to know what it's really about, and it's certainly not boring," said Mills.

Which is why this list isn't changing anything for people who live here.

