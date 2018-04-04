Health and Safety Fair Coming to Pemiscot Co., MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Health and Safety Fair Coming to Pemiscot Co., MO

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
The Pemiscot County Health Center 2018 Health and Safety Fair will be April 20. (Source: Raycom Media) The Pemiscot County Health Center 2018 Health and Safety Fair will be April 20. (Source: Raycom Media)
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Make plans to attend the Pemiscot County Health Center 2018 Health and Safety Fair.

It's slated for April 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Diane Sayre Recreational Center.

Vendors representing health services, the community, and safety organizations will be on hand to share lots of important information.

Pemiscot Memorial Health Systems will be providing free lipid panels and PSA testing.

You must be 18 years or older, be there by 10 a.m., and have fasted.

