Health and Safety Fair Coming to Pemiscot Co., MO

The Pemiscot County Health Center 2018 Health and Safety Fair will be April 20. (Source: Raycom Media)

Make plans to attend the Pemiscot County Health Center 2018 Health and Safety Fair.

It's slated for April 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Diane Sayre Recreational Center.

Vendors representing health services, the community, and safety organizations will be on hand to share lots of important information.

Pemiscot Memorial Health Systems will be providing free lipid panels and PSA testing.

You must be 18 years or older, be there by 10 a.m., and have fasted.

