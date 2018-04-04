Blues lose 4-3 to Blackhawks in playoff race

The St. Louis Blues host the Chicago Blackhawks in a Central Division match up.
Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn and Robert Bortuzzo each had a goal in the victory.
Leading 3-2 into the third period, the Blackhawks fought back and sealed the 4-3 win with a goal from Duncan Keith.
The Blues remain in the playoff race with two games left in the regular season.
The St. Louis Blues host the Chicago Blackhawks in a Central Division catchup.
The St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers in the game 3 finale before heading back to Busch Stadium.
The St. Louis Cardinals plan to activate right-hander Adam Wainwright from the 10-day disabled list on Thursday to start their home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Cardinals fall below 500 after a walk-off loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 Tuesday night in the stadium where his father played much of his Hall of Fame career.
