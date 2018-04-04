Carlos Martinez leads Cardinals to a shutout victory

The St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers in the game 3 finale before heading back to Busch Stadium.

Small ball was the name of the game as the Cardinals racked up 6 runs on singles, ground outs, a sac fly, and a home run by Yadier Molina.

Carlos Martinez dominated the Brewers with 10 strikeouts in 8.1 innings.

The Cardinals would win 6-0 to cap off the road trip.

