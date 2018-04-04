1 seriously injured in semi involved crash on I-57 in Jefferson County, IL

Illinois State Police said a driver was seriously injured following a crash in Jefferson County, Illinois on Wednesday, March 4.

According to ISP, it happened on Interstate 57 northbound at mile marker 95 around 5:14 p.m. according to Trooper Josh Haile.

A preliminary investigation showed a Hyundai was crossing multiple lanes at once while attempting to enter the median crossover. A Freightliner was unable to avoid striking the Hyundai striking the left rear corner with its front end. This caused major damage to the Hyundai sending it into the median.

The semi came to rest on the right shoulder. All vehicles had to be removed from the scene due to damage.

The left lane was closed for approximately 30 minutes while emergency medical crews tended to the driver of the Hyundai, Lacy Burgess, 26, of Salem, Ill. She had major injuries and was taken to a hospital first by ambulance, then by helicopter.

The 36-year-old driver of the semi from Chicago was uninjured. Burgess was cited for improper lane use.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.