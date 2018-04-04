911 call center working again in Marshall County, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

911 call center working again in Marshall County, KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Phone lines are back up at the 911 call center in Marshall County, Kentucky, according to Emergency Management.

They were down for several hours on Wednesday, April 4.

According to KSP, all 911 calls were routed to Kentucky State Police.

