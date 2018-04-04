911 call center down in Marshall County, KY

Phone lines are down at the 911 call center in Marshall County, Kentucky, according to Emergency Management.

Anyone with an emergency should call Kentucky State Police at 270-575-7045.

According to KSP, all 911 calls will be routed to Kentucky State Police.

Police will contact EMA via cell and radio service.

It's not clear how long the disruption will take place.

