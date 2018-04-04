SEMO baseball gets the win over SLU 4-2 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO baseball gets the win over SLU 4-2

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Saint Louis University visited the SEMO Redhawks at Capaha Park for a game on Wednesday, March 4.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Saint Louis University visited the SEMO Redhawks at Capaha Park for a baseball game on Wednesday, March 4.

SEMO got the win over SLU 4-2. 

SEMO wore green jerseys to help raise awareness about organ, eye and tissue donations. 

