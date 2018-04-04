Traffic backed up on I-57 NB in Franklin Co., IL after 2 semi cr - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Traffic backed up on I-57 NB in Franklin Co., IL after 2 semi crash

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A crash backed up the I-57 northbound lane at mile marker 75 in Franklin County.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. No injuries were reported.

As of 8:45 p.m. the left northbound lane opened up and the right lane was closed for cleanup.

Sesser Fire Protection District is working with vehicle recovery services to remove the vehicles and clean up the fuel spill. 

According to Franklin County Emergency Management, the driver of one of the semi trucks, Mario Dalpra, 54, of Wooster, OH, didn't reduce speed and rear-ended another semi causing both vehicles to jackknife.

One-lane has been opened as of 10:15 p.m.

IDOT and local law enforcement are participating in the cleanup. 

