2 arrested on meth charges in McCracken County, KY

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested two men on April 2 after a drug deal.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, detectives watched as 33-year-old Stephen Johnston of Calvert City, Ky. and 29-year-old Kerry Page of Ledbetter, Ky. engaged in a drug deal in a parking lot on Clark's River Road in McCracken County, Ky.

Detectives approached the men and searched them and their vehicles. Detectives found 7.4 grams of crystal meth, marijuana, a glass smoking pipe, syringes and other drug paraphernalia.

Johnston was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail. Page claim he has just met Johnston to speak with him. Detectives took Page's cell phone and released him.

After detectives got a search warrant for page's phone, they found that Page had planned to meet with Johnston to give him the meth that has just been taken by the detectives. An arrest warrant was issued for Page for trafficking in Methamphetamine.

On April 4 deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Department, who were assisting the investigation, found Page at his home and arrested him. Page was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Johnston was charged with trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree greater or equal 2 grams methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Page was charged with trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree greater or equal 2 grams methamphetamine.

This investigation is ongoing.

