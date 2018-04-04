Veterans: Record your discharge papers

Make sure you don't lose your discharge papers. Take them to the county to keep on file free of charge. (Source: KFVS)

Army, Navy or Marines no matter the branch, if you serve our country for any amount of time, you're urged to record your discharge papers.

Drew Blattner, the Cape County recorder said, "it's a good way to ensure that when it comes a time in your life that you need proof of service it's easy to obtain."

All you have to do is bring your DD2-14 papers and the county will keep a copy on file free of charge.

"When it comes time that you need any benefits whether its for medical assistance at the VA hospital or for military honor funeral a grave plaque or just to prove service for anything you can get that at the recorder of deeds office in your county and then you don't have to go through the channels of the federal government to receive that," said Blattner.

Allen Boyd served in the Air Force for six years and lost his DD-214 (discharge papers). After going through the federal government to get another copy of his discharge papers, he wants to make sure they don't get displaced again.

"I like the idea of having my papers recorded because like I said I'll probably lose them again," said Boyd.

The county is trying to encourage veterans to come in and record their discharge papers with an honor rewards program.

A program that lists businesses in the area that offer discounts, promotions and other incentives to veterans.

When a veteran signs up for the program they are also given a photo ID with their proof of service on it.

Blattner said veterans and business owners can sign up to take part in the program in the recorder of deeds office or online.

