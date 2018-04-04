Consent agreement calls for massive lead cleanup in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A consent agreement calls for a $111 million project to remove lead from about 4,100 residential properties in Missouri's "Old Lead Belt" region southwest of St. Louis.

The agreement announced Wednesday is between Doe Run Co., a St. Louis-based mining company, the federal government and the state of Missouri. Doe Run says it will conduct sampling and remove contaminated soil in St. Francois County. Work will begin this year and take several years to complete.

The Old Lead Belt region was once one of the largest lead mining districts in the world. Lead hasn't been mined there for decades, but contamination has been cited in yards throughout St. Francois County.

Young children are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning, potentially causing behavioral disorders, learning disabilities, seizures and, in rare cases, death.

