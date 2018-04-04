Firefighters save farm animals from burning barn

Firefighter rushed into a barn on campus and saved them from a fire. (Source: Raycom Media)

SYCAMORE, Ill. (AP) - Farm animals that are being cared for by students are Sycamore High School are clucking, quacking and oinking the praises of firefighters who rushed into a barn on campus and saved them from a fire.

The (DeKalb) Daily Chronicle said Wednesday morning's fire in the barn behind the high school started when a heat lamp was knocked over into some hay. Firefighters from three local departments were dispatched to the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze before any of the critters, including two pigs, eight ducks and 27 chickens that are used by students in the Future Farmers of America program, were injured.

The paper reports that the damage to the barn was minimal.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.