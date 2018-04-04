Turkish squirrel gets prosthetic wheels

A Turkish squirrel got prosthetic wheels after losing both its front paws to a wild animal trap. (Source: CBS)

A squirrel who was injured in a wild animal trap and lost both his front paws has been given a set of prosthetic wheels.

The squirrel, called Karamel, was caught in a wild animal trap in the southeastern Turkish city of Batman, veterinarian and animal activist Tayfun Demir said on Tuesday, April 3.

Orthopedists at Istanbul's Aydin University designed the prosthetic wheels for him.

One of them, Mustafa Gultekin, said they waited for Karamel to adjust to the new device before moving on to the next phase of walking.

