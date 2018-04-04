Cape Girardeau, MO church to host MLK, Jr. event

Major cleanup today after a confirmed tornado hit Williamson County.
Cleanups are in progress at Hurricane Cemetery in Carterville after storms take down multiple trees
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested two men on April 2 after a drug deal.
A Zeigler, Illinois police officer made a methamphetamine lab bust on March 4.
Four tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday according to the National Weather Service.
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.
The Village Board of Trustees in Deerfield, Ill., a suburb near Chicago, voted on April 2 to ban the possession, sale, and manufacture of assault weapons and large capacity magazines.
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.
One person is dead after an incident in East Feliciana Parish that's being investigated as a possible homicide.
A Marine from metro Baton Rouge is among four Marines killed in Tuesday’s helicopter crash in California, his family confirms.
