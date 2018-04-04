Cape Girardeau, MO church to host MLK, Jr. event - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO church to host MLK, Jr. event

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
The 50th year commemoration program regarding the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. will take place at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The 50th year commemoration program regarding the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. will take place at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April, 4. The church is located at 516 North Street.

Speakers include Rev. Dr. Ron Webb of Mount Calvary Power House in Poplar Bluff, Minister Caleb Barnett of St. John's Praise and Worship Center in Pulaski, Ill., and Guest Minister of Music Evangelist Dollette Hall of New Direction Outreach Ministries in Sikeston, Mo.

For more information, you can contact Debra Mitchell-Braxton at 573-275-6814 or email Sean Braxton.

