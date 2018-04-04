Cape Girardeau, MO church hosts MLK, Jr. event

The 50th year commemoration program regarding the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. took place at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The event was held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April, 4. The church is located at 516 North Street.

Speakers included Rev. Dr. Ron Webb of Mount Calvary Power House in Poplar Bluff, Minister Caleb Barnett of St. John's Praise and Worship Center in Pulaski, Ill., and Guest Minister of Music Evangelist Dollette Hall of New Direction Outreach Ministries in Sikeston, Mo.

The theme many people spoke about how far we have come as a country in civil rights but the main theme of the night was "where do we go from here."

Minister Caleb Barnett who spoke at tonight's event spoke about how Rev. Kings message about equality and civil rights has still not been silenced after all these years. Martin Luther King Jr. was 39-years-old.

"One thing that I had to realize, even though Martin Luther King may have been killed physically his legacy lives on through everybody," said Barnett. "We are still talking 50 years later after he has been murdered about what we can do to keep his dream alive and what he's done. You might kill the man but you don't kill the vision."

