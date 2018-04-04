Missouri Gov. Greitens' lawyers want House report delayed

A crash has backed up the I-57 northbound lane at mile marker 75 in Franklin County.
A crash has backed up the I-57 northbound lane at mile marker 75 in Franklin County.
Major cleanup today after a confirmed tornado hit Williamson County.
Major cleanup today after a confirmed tornado hit Williamson County.
Cleanups are in progress at Hurricane Cemetery in Carterville after storms take down multiple trees
Cleanups are in progress at Hurricane Cemetery in Carterville after storms take down multiple trees
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested two men on April 2 after a drug deal.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested two men on April 2 after a drug deal.
A Zeigler, Illinois police officer made a methamphetamine lab bust on March 4.
A Zeigler, Illinois police officer made a methamphetamine lab bust on March 4.